Julia Roberts maps Jacob Tremblay's heart in uplifting 'Wonder' trailer

Mother knows best — particularly when the family matriarch is Julia Roberts.

The Oscar-winning actress is in full maternal mode in the new trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming family drama Wonder, playing Isabel, the parent of a young boy, Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), born with Treacher Collins syndrome, which results in a set of facial differences that make for his rough transition to a public school.

After suffering bouts with bullies, Auggie turns to his family (including his father, played by Owen Wilson) for support, and they coach him on matters of the heart — including seeing past his own physical state to accept the person he is underneath.

“We all have marks on our face,” Isabel tells her son in the new clip. “This is the map that shows us where we’re going, and this is the map that shows us where we’ve been.”

Wonder, directed by Stephen Chbosky and based on R. J. Palacio’s 2012 novel of the same name, also stars Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin, and Sonia Braga. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 17. Watch the new trailer above.