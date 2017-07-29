Judy Greer returns for Ant-Man and The Wasp

Ant-Man’s ex-wife is back!

That’s right – Judy Greer is back for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’.

According to Deadline, the 42-year-old American actress has signed up for the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ sequel – ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’, returning as Ant-Man’s ex-wife, Maggie.

“Judy Greer has signed on to reprise her role of Maggie Lang,” they revealed, “Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s ex-wife and mother to his daughter, in Marvel/Disney’s upcoming Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man And The Wasp.”

At the very least, it looks as though Ant-Man will be seeing his ex-wife again.

But could this indicate a bigger family reunion?

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, it’s likely that Judy Greer’s return will also pave the way for Bobby Canavale to appear as Maggie’s new fella, Paxton. And it’s almost certain that we’ll see the return of Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie – played by Abby Ryder Fortson.

After all, we’ve already seen her appear in a cool, new poster:

Ant-Man and The Wasp gets a super-sized new poster – Credit: Marvel More

Who else will return from Ant-Man’s past?

Well, it looks as though Luis (played by Michael Peña) is a sure thing – he was a fan favourite, after all. And it’s inevitable that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym – the original Ant-Man.

Especially with Michelle Pfeiffer cast as his missing wife, Janet Van Dyne.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

