Judd Apatow Reveals Kanye West’s 2-Hour ‘Anchorman 2’ Delay



On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Judd Apatow revealed drama that he had on the set of Anchorman 2 with Kanye West. He explained that West appeared in the “Battle Royal” scene between rivaling news stations, in which he played an MTV VJ.

West was supposed to wear a red leather jacket à la J.J. Jackson from MTV’s heyday. When Apatow, who produced the film, went to check on the notoriously finicky musician, West said he didn’t like the jacket. Apatow explained, “He said, ‘It’s like you went on Google Image and you looked up “MTV VJ” and the first image you came up with you went with that.'”

To which Apatow replied, “Yeah.”

West then vowed to look at a thousand image searches. After about an hour and a half, he showed up on set wearing the same red leather jacket, saying, “I guess it’s fine.”

