Josh Gad Tries — Again — to Get Daisy Ridley to Spill Some ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Secrets

Josh Gad is currently in production on Murder on the Orient Express, a lavish adaption of Agatha Christie’s famous mystery that’s being helmed by Kenneth Branagh. Among his many co-stars — which include Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, and Branagh himself — is Daisy Ridley, currently best known as Rey from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As it turns out, Gad is a huge Star Wars devotee, and he recently tried to trick Ridley into divulging some secrets about Episode VIII and then posted video of his ambush to Instagram. He attempt was unsuccessful, but Gad is a persistent man.

This week, he again attempted to elicit some tidbits about Star Wars: The Last Jedi from its leading lady. Gad posted another video (viewable above) on his Facebook page in which he apologizes to Ridley about his prior trap and asks to go over some Orient Express lines from “Ken Branagh, the director of our movie.” Unsurprisingly, the “questions” that she’s handed are “Who are Rey’s parents? Am I a Jedi? Is Finn paralyzed from the waist down?”

Despite Gad’s best efforts, it’s clear the in-on-the-joke Ridley isn’t giving away any bombshells — meaning those desperate for more information about The Last Jedi will simply have to wait. Hopefully, not too long: The Rian Johnson-directed sequel is expected to soar into theaters this Dec. 15.

Watch a video about Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley’s reaction to the ‘The Last Jedi’ title:



