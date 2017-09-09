Josh Gad thanks Kristen Bell for helping his parents during Hurricane Irma

Bell said she had been moved by the community spirit she witnessed as she prepared to hunker down in Orlando to wait out the hurricane.

Frozen star Josh Gad has described his co-star Kristen Bell as “an angel sent from above” after she helped his family who were caught up in Hurricane Irma.

Gad, who voices snowman Olaf in the animated hit, said Bell arranged for a hotel room for his parents when they were stranded in Florida as the US state braced for the storm to hit.

He shared a picture of Bell, who voices Princess Anna in the film, with his parents and captioned it: “So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma.

“When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew.

“They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!”

Bell said she had been moved by the community spirit she witnessed as she prepared to hunker down in Orlando to wait out the hurricane.

She shared a photograph of herself at the supermarket stocking up on food and bottled water, captioning it: “Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn’t have the option to leave so here we are.

“Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors – it was beautiful to see.

“Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone – but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.”