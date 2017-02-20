Josh Gad Enlists the Help of Chris Pratt, J.J. Abrams, and Others to Get ‘The Last Jedi’ Spoilers From Daisy Ridley

Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley are both starring in Murder on the Orient Express. During their downtime, Gad has made a series of Instagram videos starring Ridley in which he keeps asking her to reveal The Last Jedi secrets.

In a previous video, he even got Judi Dench in on the fun, and now he’s made a new one with some notable names. “I have no more questions,” said Gad from behind the camera. “They do.” The camera then immediately turned to Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who promptly asked, “How many musical numbers are there?” “Anything you could tell us would be helpful,” added Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

Daisy Ridley has found herself in yet another one of Josh Gad’s Instagram videos. (Photo: Instagram/Josh Gad) More

Penelope Cruz and Lucy Boynton said they wanted to know more about Snoke. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard also chimed in. “I’m in Guardians of the Galaxy,” said Pratt. “Do the heels of your boots ever get stuck in the grates of the Millennium Falcon?” asked Howard, alluding to the controversy over her character wearing high heels in Jurassic World.

The best question came from The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams. “Does Luke finally get to say any lines in Episode VIII?” he asked with all the earnestness in the world. “Please tell me, Daisy.”

