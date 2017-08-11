Josh Brolin: James Cameron directed harsh words at me for turning down Avatar sequel

Josh Brolin claims his decision to turn down a role in an Avatar sequel was met with harsh words from director James Cameron.

Brolin said he did not want a role in a follow up to the 2009 sci-fi, which won two Oscars.

James Cameron won three Oscars for Titanic (Ian West/PA) More

The actor, who has starred in Milk and No Country For Old Men, said the blockbuster director was not best pleased with his decision.

“If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar,” Brolin, 49, told Esquire magazine.

“James Cameron’s f****** calling me this name and that name.

“Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened’.”

Cameron, 62, won three Oscars, including best director, for his work on Titanic and has made enduring films such as the first two Terminators.