Josh Brolin goes to fancy dress party as himself from The Goonies

Brolin… went to an 80s-themed party as himself from The Goonies – Credit: Instagram/Warner Bros

And the winner of the award for ‘best use of nostalgia at a fancy dress party’ goes to… Josh Brolin for this truly perfect slice of Goonies-based brilliance.

The ‘No Country For Old Men’ star dropped this cracking shot of himself on his always entertaining Instagram account, and the internet is quite rightly losing its mind.

“I didn’t know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, ‘I got you covered’,” he captioned.

Though we’d have been very happy with the other options too.

And if you’re thinking that Brolin is looking in some decent shape, that’s because he’s hitting the gym hard for ‘Deadpool 2’.





“Quietly, the ‘team’ is killing it,” he wrote yesterday, aside a video of him sculpting at Gold’s Gym in preparation.

“Just saw @davebautista at the gym and he said: ‘What the f*ck happened to you?!’ Haha. Best compliment ever.

“Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I’m almost 50. It’s a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train.”

Brolin is playing Cable, the human mutant from the X-Men, who has a rather fractious friendship with Ryan Reynolds’ big-mouthed mercenary.

Filming set to begin in Vancouver this month.

Read More:

Edgar Wright open to Hot Fuzz sequel

Patty Jenkins not yet signed up for Wonder Woman 2

Zhang Ziyi joins Godzilla sequel



