Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It’s official – Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in ‘Star Wars 8’.

At least… his voice is.

Appearing at a press event in Japan to promote ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, director Rian Johnson revealed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a voice cameo in ‘The Last Jedi’.

“My very good friend, the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was in a movie I had made called Looper, he does a cameo as a voice of an alien in the film,” he revealed. “It’s a very brief little thing, but it’s fun, and if you watch the movie maybe you’ll able to hear and pick out Joe’s voice in the movie.”

Of course, Rian Johnson has collaborated with Gordon-Levitt previously, both on his feature debut ‘Brick’ as well as the impressive time-travel flick ‘Looper’ which saw Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the younger version of a character also played by Bruce Willis.

But who will he be playing in ‘The Last Jedi’?

At the moment, that remains to be seen… but it’s worth pointing out that his role is likely to be very different to the one inhabited by ‘Star Trek’ alumni, Simon Pegg during ‘The Force Awakens’.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt also starred in Christopher Nolan’s Inception – Credit: Warner Bros. More

If the role was a voice cameo, it sounds as though Joseph Gordon-Levitt wasn’t needed on set… and so we can probably rule out a costumed role, or one which required motion capture.

I can’t help thinking that perhaps we’ll hear Gordon-Levitt’s voice over a comms channel, or maybe lending his voice to a random stormtrooper or otherwise-helmeted First Order officer.

Perhaps even lending his vocals to a brief CGI alien appearance.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

