Jordan Vogt-Roberts On What He Thinks is Essential in a Metal Gear Solid Movie

Metal Gear is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. Since it began in 1987, over 40 million copies of the franchise of have been sold. There have been attempts to adapt Metal Gear Solid since 2007, and after years of being stuck in development hell, it was announced in 2014 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts would direct it.

While promoting Skull: Kong Island, Vogt-Roberts chatted with Yahoo Movies about what he thinks is essential in a Metal Gear movie. The most specific and important things in the Metal Gear franchise to put in the movie is Kojima’s voice,” he told our Khail Anonymous. “Metal Gear is not Mission Impossible, Metal Gear is not G.I. Joe. Metal Gear is Metal Gear.”

Vogt-Roberts is praising the franchise’s creator, Hideo Kojima. Kojima is considered one of the finest video game auteurs ever. Vogt-Roberts talked at length about the feeling the movie should have.

“It is idiosyncratic to Hideo Kojima’s voice and that sense of, that roller coaster of tone — from being incredibly serious and incredibly tense and that feeling of going deeper and deeper into the belly of the beast and knowing that each step you take is further and further away from safety,” he said. “And that moment, that visceral fear, that cat and mouse game where that alarm goes off and you’re on the run. That visceral feeling is so important.”

Vogt-Roberts clearly feels it’s his duty to properly present Kojima’s vision “First and foremost, Kojima’s sense of these characters being these walking ideologies and these walking philosophies [needs to be present],” he said. “His voice and the fact that Metal Gear is Metal Gear. There’s nothing like it, and there can be nothing else you can compare it to. It needs to be the pure essence of what it is.”

