Jordan Peele Shows Us How He Directed 'Get Out' Scenes as Tracy Morgan, Forest Whitaker, and Barack Obama

Jordan Peele does not appear onscreen in his directorial debut, Get Out, the sharply subversive horror film about a biracial couple’s very terrifying weekend in the suburbs. But the Key and Peele alum and sketch-comedy pro did some acting around the movie.

At the film’s Los Angeles press day, stars Daniel Kaluuya (Sicario), Allison Williams (Girls), and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) tipped us off to the fact that Peele broke out some of his most famous impressions while on set directing the action.

Peele, then, gave us a sampling of what it sounded like when Tracy Morgan (he brought the ship in on schedule, he made up like three days,” Peele said), “Adult Baby Forest Whitaker,” and (of course) the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, took turns behind the camera.

