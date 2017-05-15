Jordan Peele Reveals 'Get Out' Has Alternate Ending

Jordan Peele made an announcement on Talking With Chris Hardwick that will get fans of Get Out excited. The film has grossed over $200 million worldwide, and is even getting some buzz for the upcoming awards season. Although, the movie that everyone is talking about could have been a lot different.

Jordan told Chris that he wrote many versions of the script, with many different endings. He also revealed that they had originally shot one of those different endings and it’s going to be available when the movie comes out on Blu-Ray and DVD. The Key & Peele star didn’t want to give away too much information about the alternate ending, but he did say “It doesn’t go as well” as the current ending.

While Jordan refused to give away that alternate ending, he did say there were many more that were just on paper. Jordan explained one of those endings, saying, “Rod comes to break into the gated community, finds his way in. He’s looking for Chris and he sees Chris looking in a window on Main Street, and he goes ‘Chris!’ and Chris turns to him and goes, ‘I assure you, I don’t know who you’re talking about.'” Which would’ve been a pretty creepy ending.

Talking With Chris Hardwick airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on AMC.

