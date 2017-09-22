Jonah Hill unveils his bafflingly weird new look for Netflix project

(AP)

We find it hard to keep up with what Jonah Hill looks like on a day-to-day basis, but he’s really testing us with this one.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star has been snapped on the set of the forthcoming Netflix series ‘Maniac’, and he’s busting a baffling new look.

Slimmer than ever, he’s wandering around with hand tattoos and long brown hair tied up in plaits like it’s just another day at the office.

Whatever the show is about, based on this alone, we’re all in.

And he’s also been spotted with a lustrous mullet on set over the summer too.

Luckily, the project has some impressive pedigree, not least because it sees Hill teamed up once more with his ‘Superbad’ co-star Emma Stone.

Based on the Norwegian TV series of the same name, it’s a dark comedy which finds Hill playing a patient in a psychiatric hospital who lives out adventures in his dreams, with Stone playing one of his fellow patients.

