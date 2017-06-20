Jonah Hill shows off his amazing new weight loss

We’ll have some of what Jonah Hill’s having. And it’s probably not a burger.
The once portly star has been snapped exiting what looks to be a posh juice joint, and he looks as trim as he ever has. If not trimmer, in fact.
The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star has frequently yoyo-ed with his weight, but his latest efforts have left him looking impressively svelte.
He was spied earlier this month looking equally trim.
Of course, the internet is loving his new look.
Hill has often talked about his weight fluctuation, citing cutting out beer – unsuccessfully – to going all out on Japanese food.
But it was after he gained a huge 40 pounds for the movie ‘War Dogs’ in 2015 that he called on his ’21 Jump Street’ co-star Channing Tatum for advice.
“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ ‘Yes, you dumb mother****er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”
Aaaah, friends.
