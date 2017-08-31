The Joker origin movie may feature a young, bullied Joker

It sounds as though The Joker origins film is going way back…

And it could feature the iconic Batman villain as a bullied youngster.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, former MMA fighter Brendan Schraub surprisingly revealed some details about the upcoming Joker movie… and it sounds as though it could end up chronicling The Joker’s childhood.

“It’s dark. It’s like a dark Joker,” he said. “As a kid, he had a permanent smile and everyone made fun of him. It’s like on the streets of Brooklyn. It’s super dark and real.”

But how does Brendan Schraub know any of this?

Well, he recently made the transition from MMA to Hollywood… and shares an agent with ‘The Joker’ origin director, Todd Phillips. Whether or not this gives him any real insight into the movie remains to be seen.

But the thought of a young-Joker on the big screen is an intriguing prospect.

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is producing the upcoming Joker origin movie, and director Todd Phillips is said to be taking inspiration from the likes of ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Taxi Driver’.

But do we really need to see The Joker as a child?

One of the enduring features of The Joker is that we still don’t really have any idea where he comes from. Although the comic books have flirted with various origin stories over the years, it’s unknown which of these (if any) is his real origin story.

“Sometimes I remember it one way, sometimes another,” he famously said in the classic graphic novel, ‘The Killing Joke’. “If I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice!”

The Untitled Joker movie currently had no stars attached.

Todd Phillips will direct the movie.

