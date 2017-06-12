Johnny Depp added to Glastonbury 2017 line up

Depp… is heading to Glastonbury to help out at its new ‘five day film festival’ – Credit: Getty

Johnny Depp will be heading for the wilds of Somerset in a couple week’s time, but fear not, he won’t be whipping out his six-string and barging Radiohead off the Pyramid Stage.

The Hollywood star and musician will be pitching up at Glastonbury’s Cineramageddon, a five-day film festival curated by the veteran filmmaker and Glastonbury staple Julien Temple.

Depp will be introducing a number of movies over the festival weekend, including ‘The Libertine’, which he starred in back in 2004.

Also on the billing are Coppola’s classic ‘Apocalypse Now’, ‘Withnail and I’, Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s anti-rom-com ‘Brakes’ and ‘Dead Man’, Jim Jarmusch’s 1995 western (which also stars Depp).

“Right from the start Johnny has pioneered a new kind of rock ‘n’ roll cinema attitude and we are blown away to have both him and his game-changing movies as our honoured guests at this opening edition of Cineramageddon,” said Temple.

Somewhere between a post-apocalyptic art installation and a drive-in movie theatre, around 60 classic American and British cars will be parked up in front of a large cinema screen, with Bluetooth speakers in each of the motors providing the sound.

You’ll also be able to get comfy in an old, repurposed fun fair ride, or a lear jet.

Festival boss Michael Eavis told SomersetLive: “We’ve put them all in straight lines, so you can sit in the cars, watch the films, the sound comes into the cars by a little Bluetooth thingy on the wing mirror.

“Julian Temple is doing all the film choice. This is the biggest thing of the year.”

Taking place from June 21 to 23 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Depp will also be on site to enjoy the likes of Foo Fighters, The xx, Barry Gibb, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

