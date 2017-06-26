Johnny Depp says he's sorry about his Trump assassination remarks

Johnny Depp has said that he’s sorry about remarks he made at Glastonbury over the weekend about the assassination of US president Donald Trump.

Depp was on stage at the festival’s new Cinemageddon area, where he was set to introduce a series of movies, when he mused on ‘the last time an actor assassinated a President?’

A reference to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865, he added: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!”





Though perhaps learning from US comedian Kathy Griffin’s mistake last month, in which she was pictured with a mock severed head with more than a passing resemblance to Trump, he’s said sorry.

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

Perhaps the gravity of the situation dawned on him – whether he was joking or not, it’s a crime to threaten the life of a president under US law.

The secret service confirmed that it was aware of the remarks but said that it ‘cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities’.

The White House also issued a statement, reading: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

Read More:

Wonder Woman breaks more records for female-directed films

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will introduce Dazzler

Ron Howard ‘beyond grateful’ for Han Solo job



