Johnny Depp now sues ex-lawyers as well as former managers

Johnny Depp, who is embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-managers, is now suing his former lawyers, claiming they also cheated him out of millions of dollars.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has accused his former Hollywood lawyer Jacob Bloom and his firm of unlawfully collecting 30 million dollars (£23 million) in fees, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The legal action adds to his 25 million dollar (£19 million) lawsuit against The Management Group (TMG), which has led to damaging revelations about the actor.

TMG has made eye-watering claims of his expenditure (Yui Mok/PA)

The firm claimed Depp, 54, has spent years failing to memorise his lines and instead employed a sound engineer to feed them to him.

The allegation came as TMG attempted to prove it was not responsible for his financial situation, saying it was instead due his “ultra-extravagant” lifestyle that included strings of luxury homes and a 30,000-dollar-a-month (£23,000) wine bill.

Mr Bloom and his firm, who began working with Depp in around 1999, stand accused of “unjust enrichment” and legal malpractice for allegedly illegally collecting 30 million dollars of fees from the actor.

The lawsuit adds they worked “in tandem” with TMG by taking a “fox guarding the hen house” approach in not telling Depp of alleged wrongdoings.

Johnny Depp at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Kurt Peterson, representing Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, said the firm is “extremely disappointed” in Depp’s lawsuit.

“The firm disagrees with Mr Depp and his counsel on the law and the facts, and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously,” he added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Depp is demanding compensation and a refund of any illegally taken fees in the latest lawsuit, while the action against TMG is set to go before a jury next year.

He filed the lawsuit against TMG in January, following the finalisation of his multimillion-dollar divorce from Amber Heard after she accused him of domestic abuse.