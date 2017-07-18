Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon Have 'Platoon' Reunion 30 Years Later: Pic!

The platoon's back together!



Platoon co-stars Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon reunited on Sunday in honor of the iconic war film's 30th anniversary.

"#platoon 30 year #reunion last night at #johnnydepp house #goodtimes @charliesheen," Dillon captioned a selfie with his co-stars.



The 1987 film, which also starred Willem Dafoe, Forest Whitaker and Tom Berenger, won four Oscars, including Best Picture.



The film was one of Depp's first roles, and put Sheen, 51, in the role of a leading man following his memorable cameo performance in Ferris Bueller's Day Off the year before.



In the 30 years since the film was made, all of the co-stars have gone on to lead very full lives. Depp recently opened up to ET about his teenage daughter, Lily Rose Depp.

"It's shocking. Shocking! She's about to turn 18 and she's a perfect creature," Depp, 54, marveled. "What's most amazing is, it has all happened very quickly for her -- just boom!"



