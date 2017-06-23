Johnny Depp appears at Glastonbury, muses about Trump assassination

As promised Johnny Depp turned up at Glastonbury last night, but there’s a distinct chance that he might be getting stopped by the authorities on the way back to the US.

Appearing at the Cinemageddon stage, he mused on how Donald Trump might enjoy the venerable Somerset music festival.

Taking to the microphone, he said: “F**kin’ A. I’m moving here then! Jesus Christ. Can we bring Trump here?”

As the boos rang through the crowd, he added: “No, no, no, you’ve misunderstood completely. I think he needs help… and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go.

“A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

It was a reference to when John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!” he added, but likely too late to avoid a full cavity search at LAX.

Depp was booked to help present a range of movies at the inaugural Cinemageddon, which has been curated by filmmaker and Glastonbury regular Julian Temple.

A wealth of movies, including ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘Withnail and I’, will be screened at the specially constructed drive-in theatre, where movie buffs can watch in converted vintage cars.

Introducing his own movie ‘The Libertine’, in which he played John Wilmot, the second Earl of Rochester, Depp said: “I made this film to try to bring to England a poet that they missed because he was written off as a jokester, or just a kind of wit, but he was actually very deep.”

