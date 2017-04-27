Johnny Depp Appears as Captain Jack Sparrow on Pirates of the Caribbean Ride in Disneyland

Johnny Depp at an appearance for D23 in 2015 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

By STEPHANIE PETIT, People

It’s not the rum, Disneyland visitors — that was Johnny Depp in the flesh!

Riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, got a special surprise on Wednesday night: Depp transformed back into Captain Jack Sparrow and greeted those who visited the inspiration behind the film franchise.

Perfectly slipping back into swashbuckling character, the 53-year-old actor rambled and pointed his sword at the guests, who made sure to capture the shocking encounter on their phones.

“You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride?” wrote one lucky fan who captured a video of the star. “Well…”

Another captioned her footage, “JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING.”

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017





JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017









Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017





Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017





Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/rxPm1GdRHu — Amanda (@ItsMandizzle) April 27, 2017





Depp reprises his famous role in the fifth installment of the movie saga, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which opens next month.

This isn’t the first time the actor has donned his captain’s hat off-screen. Previously, Depp assumed his alter ego while visiting the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, while filming the latest movie.

At the hospital, Depp delighted kids like Max Bennett, a 7-year-old with transverse myelitis. Bennett was in a medically induced coma just a few weeks ago.

“It was really beautiful. Everyone kept on trying to move [Depp] on, but he kept on coming back,” Rachel Bennett, Max’s mother, told ABC Australia. “He came on the condition that he wasn’t pushed along and crowded by adults and he could spend as much time as he wanted with the kids.”

Like a true pirate, Depp left behind some booty for his friends – he gave Max gold coins. But the actor’s friendly antics, not his loot, were the highlight of the visit for Max. “He tied a knot in his hair to make a beard,” Max said. “That was my favorite part.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 26.

