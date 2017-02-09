'John Wick' Spoof Trailer Makes Clear That You Don't Mess With His Dog (Who's Armed to the Teeth)

John Wick: Chapter 2 blasts into theaters this Friday — and early reviews make clear that it’s a rare follow-up to equal its illustrious predecessor. When we meet up once again with Keanu Reeves’ badass assassin, we find him with a replenished arsenal of guns and a new pooch, though he’s still peeved that his previous beloved canine pal (who was given to him as a parting gift by his dying wife) was murdered in the 2015 original. But what if that four-legged companion hadn’t been brutally killed in the first place? What if Wick himself needed to be avenged? A new spoof trailer for Dog Wick (watch it above) imagines that scenario…and makes clear that Wick’s enemies would still be in a world of trouble.

In the clip, we see Wick on the receiving end of Russian criminals’ bullets, leaving his pooch orphaned — and out for revenge. As a gray-haired godfather laments his underlings’ foolish actions, Wick’s diminutive dog mourns at his master’s grave, then snatches up a handgun between his teeth in order to slaughter his adversaries with pinpoint precision. It’s a goofy alternate-reality take on its ultra-violent source material, and one that ends with a suitably amusing punchline from its creators.

There’s no dog-on-human carnage to be found in John Wick: Chapter 2, but that doesn’t mean fans of firearm mayhem won’t be in for a treat when the sequel — directed by Chad Stahelski, and featuring John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, and Laurence Fishburne — tries to mow down the box-office competition this Friday.

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne on the Differences Between Their ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ Characters:



