'John Wick' Director: Going Bigger Wouldn't Be Better For 'Chapter 3'

There are months to go before we can definitely proclaim John Wick: Chapter 2 the year’s best action film. But we can say, for now, it stands head and shoulders above the genre pack. Given that it ends on a note that all but guarantees a follow-up, it’s no surprise to hear that we’ll be blessed with a John Wick: Chapter 3 in the not-too-distant future. And in a new interview, the franchise’s director lays out some details about where he sees his headshot-delivering hero going next.

Speaking to Collider, director Chad Stahelski says his team is currently busy writing the series’ third installment, which will go into production as soon as they’re ready. “It’s more of a how fast can we get our s–t together, he tells Collider. “But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, the beginning of next year.”

While he’s not sure he’ll be able to resume his behind-the-camera duties for the threequel due to other projects on his plate, he told Collider he’d relish the opportunity if everything falls into place. “Currently, I’m acting as prep director,” he reports. “Hopefully everything will work out time wise.”

As for the approach to the sequel, Stahelski makes clear he’s less interested in expanding the scale of his set pieces than taking a closer look at the underworld in which Wick operates:

“We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world… the inner workings of different parts of New York.… I think it would be a mistake budget wise and creatively to just go big and blow up a freeway. That’s not our gig. That’s a comic book or a Bond gig. We want to show you cool and intricate details.”

Stahelski also tells Collider they’re set to reveal more clues about Wick’s background, but in a manner that’s organic to the action itself:

“It’s not about you finding a hidden book or a secret map about who John Wick is. Anyone watching can start piecing it together. You know he’s had some serious training. Was it military? Ehh — he kind of looks military. Where’s he from? Well — he speaks all these languages…. We’ll give you a couple more pieces and let you stitch it together.”

Considering that John Wick: Chapter 2 out-grossed its predecessor and was a critical hit as well, it shouldn’t be long before Keanu Reeves is once again donning his dapper suit and trusty firearms for more kill-‘em-all action. Click over to Collider for more about what Stahelski has in store.

