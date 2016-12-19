'John Wick Chapter 2' First Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Having a Blast

Of all the 2017 movies to look forward to, the most exciting of them all for action junkies may be John Wick Chapter 2, the follow-up to 2015’s superb shoot-‘em-up starring Keanu Reeves as an infamous assassin compelled to come out of retirement after a gang of mobsters kill the dog given to him by his dying wife. It was a saga of righteous revenge, and Reeves’ hero clearly has more scores to settle in his next outing, judging by its guns-a-blazin’ first trailer (watch it above).

“I’ll kill them. I’ll kill them all,” says Wick toward the end of the promo, and from the looks of things, he’s not kidding. In what promises to be a globe-trotting adventure, a criminal puts a contract on Wick’s head, thus motivating the world’s deadliest assassins to come after him — a set of circumstances about which the character seems none too pleased. Fortunately, he won’t have to contend with those adversaries unarmed, as the sequel (helmed by John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski) will provide him with plenty of opportunities to mow down all threats with pistols and machine guns in a variety of striking-looking locales (including a grand ballroom).

Co-starring Common, Bridget Moynahan, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Ruby Rose, and Laurence Fishburne (who’s familiar with Reeves’ firearm skills from their collaborations on The Matrix trilogy), John Wick Chapter 2 blasts into theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.

How Keanu Reeves Suffered for ‘John Wick’ (Exclusive Footage):