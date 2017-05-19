'John Wick: Chapter 2' Deleted Scene: Keanu Reeves Visits the Vatican on a Murderous Mission (Exclusive)

John Wick was one of 2014’s biggest and best cinematic surprises. Its sequel, this past February’s John Wick: Chapter 2, provided even more thrilling gunplay and automotive action, thereby proving that, when it comes to this standout action series, too much is never enough. It goes without saying then that fans should be exceedingly excited about what Yahoo Movies has in store for them today: an exclusive deleted scene from the film’s upcoming home release.

Alas, there’s no blazing-firearms combat to be found in the above scene, which instead leans heavily on the imposing presence of its protagonist, played by Keanu Reeves. Stalking calmly into the Vatican — this after he’s traveled to Italy to fulfill an obligation to crime boss Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) — Wick again proves to be a man of few words. Giving his name to the front desk, he’s granted entry into the holy site’s inner sanctum, where he speaks the name of D’Antonio’s sister — whom Wick has been hired to kill — and is immediately granted an audience with a high-ranking Catholic official who advises, “Fortune favors the bold.”

It’s a brief, but tantalizing sequence that further develops the intricate web of allegiances that mark John Wick: Chapter 2, which eventually pits Wick against a horde of fellow killers. To see John Wick: Chapter 2 in all of its gun-fu glory, check it out when it arrives on Digital HD on Tuesday, and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 13.

