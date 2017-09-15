John Wick 3 is set for 2019 release

John Wick fans, rejoice… Keanu Reeves will be punching his way back to the multiplex as the melancholy hitman on May 17, 2019.

Thus far, we don’t know what adversity Wick will be facing, but he’s on his own in that release slot so far, with no other movies yet announced for that week.

Meaning that he might just clean up again; the first two movies, produced on a comparatively small budget ($30 million and $40 million), made nearly $90 million and $171.5 million respectively for indie studio Lionsgate.

The first movie found Reeves’ Wick, tortured by the death of his wife (and puppy), taking bloody revenge on a Russian crime syndicate.

The sequel then further delved into the shadowy worldwide network of paid assassins and blood oaths in Rome.

Thanks to the success of the first movie, the latter hauled in a star-studded cast including Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Lance Reddick, John Leguizamo and Ian McShane.

No word yet on who will be joining Reeves on the bill for the third movie, but pulling in some famous faces shouldn’t prove too taxing.

Read more

Harrison Ford spotted angrily directing NY traffic

Autumn’s best films that aren’t sequels or remakes

IT breaking box office records



