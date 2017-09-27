John Travolta brings the hair as mob boss John Gotti in first trailer for new mob drama

Here is the first look at John Travolta transforming into ‘the Teflon Don’ – legendary mobster John Gotti for the new movie ‘Gotti’.

Resplendent in a grey wig, Travolta has his grim crime boss face on throughout this first peek.

And it looks to be a pretty action-packed telling of Gotti’s story, as he rose through the ranks to become the head of the Gambino crime family.

Kelly Preston, Travolta’s real wife, plays Gotti’s wife Victoria, with Stacy Keach as Gotti’s mentor in the Gambino family Aniello Dellacroce, and Spencer Lofranco as Gotti’s son, John Gotti Jr.

Behind the camera is Kevin Connolly, the actor and director best known for playing Eric in ‘Entourage’.

Gotti was known as the ‘Teflon Don’ in the 1980s, for a series of high-profile acquittals from serious court cases.

As a mafia kingpin, Gotti ruled New York for three decades, before eventually being convicted of five murders and host of other felonies in 1992.

He was sentenced to life in prison, and died of throat cancer in 2002.

The movie is due out in December in the US, though there’s no confirmed UK release date as yet.

