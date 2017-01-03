John Mulaney, Nick Kroll to Host Film Independent Spirit Awards

By Mia Galuppo

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are taking on hosting duties for this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The comedy duo will take a break from Oh, Hello on Broadway to co-host Film Indpendent’s annual awards ceremony that honors the best in independent filmmaking.

In 2016, Kroll appeared in Seth Rogen’s Sausage Party, Jeff Nichols’ Loving and the indie Joshy. He is in theaters now as the voice of a musically-inclined pig in Illuimation’s Sing. Mulaney, a former SNL writer, recently released his third stand-up special, The Comeback Kid, with Netflix.

No word yet on whether or not Mulaney and Kroll will appear as their tuna-loving alter-egos from their Broadway hit, Oh, Hello.

Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani co-hosted last year’s ceremony, with Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and Patton Oswalt also among the show’s past emcees.

Joel Gallen returns for his third year as executive producer with producer Shawn Davis returning for his 15th show.

The 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Feb. 25 in Santa Monica, with the ceremony being broadcast live, exclusively, on IFC at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Read More: Off Script: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s ‘Oh, Hello’ Alter Egos on Broadway Ticket Prices and Audience Annoyances (Q&A)



