John Landis ‘bored sh**less’ by Marvel movies

It looks as though John Landis isn’t holding back…

And he’s not fond of Marvel superhero movies, either.

During an interview with the Irish Times, the 66-year-old filmmaker famous for the likes of ‘National Lampoon’s Animal House’, ‘The Blues Brothers’ and ‘An American Werewolf in London’ explained why he’s tired of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m just… truthfully, I’m bored shitless with the Marvel Universe now,” he said. “All the superhero movies tend to be interchangeable, you always have these mass destruction of cities and huge computer-generated extravaganzas to the point where you could take a reel from any of the Marvel superhero movies and put it any of the others and nobody would notice.”

But he’s not tired of all superhero flicks.

In fact, he thinks ‘Wonder Woman’ is one to watch.

“They’re very well-made,” he said of Marvel’s movies. “It’s just they’re the same thing over and over again. But, I don’t know, people are showing up.”

“One of the reasons ‘Wonder Woman‘ has been received so well by the critics is that it doesn’t destroy cities! [laughs] Even the superhero stuff is on a very human scale, it’s the gods! We’re not seeing skyscrapers tumbling!”

Doctor Strange was basically Iron Man… right? Credit: Marvel More

As much as I love Marvel’s superhero movies, I have to admit… Landis makes a good point. At this stage in the MCU, most of their movies have a very similar feel. Especially when it comes to the more straight-up superhero flicks, such as ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Doctor Strange’.

But no doubt ‘Wonder Woman’ fans will agree that it does things a little differently.

Still, it looks as though Landis isn’t fussed on the notion of shared universes… and he also doubts that Universal’s Dark Universe (which began recently with ‘The Mummy’ is going to win any awards.

“First of all, it’s not a new idea,” he said. “If you remember with Universal back in the ’40s, once they made all their classics, they started cross-pollinating. ‘House of Dracula,’ ‘House of Frankenstein,’ ‘Frankenstein Meets The Wolf-Man‘ — you know what they used to call those? Monster rallies!”

“And then of course, one of the great ironies is what was considered… OK — it’s over now!… was ‘Abbott & Costello Meets Frankenstein,’ which is actually a very funny movie and very respectful of the monsters. I think, y’know, maybe that’s one of the problems with Universal’s Dark Universe is that it isn’t respectful of the monsters.”

I’m not sure why Landis thinks the Dark Universe isn’t ‘respectful’ of its monsters, but I can certainly agree that it’s not a new concept. Even when it comes to recent slasher flicks, we’ve seen the likes of ‘Freddy vs Jason’ become a reality.

But will any of the upcoming Monster flicks win him over?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

