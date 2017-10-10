John Carpenter says new Halloween movie will disregard all those sequels

Horror fans, rejoice! John Carpenter has said that the planned new movie in the ‘Halloween’ series will disregard all those ropey old sequels.

In fact, it sounds like the film will be a direct sequel to the first – and finest – ‘Halloween’.

Legendary director, writer and score composer Carpenter penned the first two movies with the late Debra Hill, and directed the classic first instalment in 1978.

Though the second movie, released in 1981 and directed by Rick Rosenthal, was viewed as a fall from grace, still they kept on coming with ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ in 1982, ‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers’ in 1988, ‘Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers’ in 1989, ‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers’ in 1995, and ‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’ in 1998.

Rosenthal then returned with ‘Halloween: Resurrection’ in 2002, and then Rob Zombie made a risible fist of rebooting the first two movies in 2007 and 2009.

But it sounds like we can forget all that.

Speaking to Stereogum, Carpenter said: “It’s kind of a… I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality.

“It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made.

“It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

David Gordon Green of ‘Pineapple Express’ is writing and directing the movie, with ‘Eastbound and Down’ star Danny McBride co-writing.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as Laurie Strode, in her ‘final confrontation’ with Michael Myers, while Judy Greer is said to be in talks to play Laurie’s daughter Karen Strode.

It’s not yet known whether Carpenter will score the movie – it wouldn’t be the same with him, surely – but it’s due out on October 19, 2018.

