John Boyega will return to London’s red carpet for Detroit premiere

The Detroit stars join award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to launch her latest big-screen historical drama.

John Boyega will return to the London red carpet tonight to launch Detroit, his first major movie role since 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He will join cast members Will Poulter, Jack Reynor and Hannah Murray and director Kathryn Bigelow at the central London premiere on Wednesday.

Bigelow, who bagged two Academy Awards and two Baftas for her 2008 blockbuster, The Hurt Locker, brings back the civil unrest of 1967 Detroit in her latest hard-hitting thriller.

Boyega plays leading character Dismukes in the movie, centred around the furious aftermath of the Algiers Motel incident that saw police shoot to death three black men and brutally beat others.

It comes amid a busy year for Boyega, who is currently reprising his role as Finn in this year’s sci-fi instalment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny TV series.

The Revenant star, Poulter, takes on the role of Krauss, while Game Of Thrones actress, Murray, plays Julie and Sing Street’s Reynor plays Demens.

Detroit is written by Mark Boal and also stars Algee Smith as Larry, Jacob Latimore as Fred and Jason Mitchell as Carl.