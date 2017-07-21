John Boyega in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' First Teaser Suits Up For Monster-Fighting Duty

Guillermo Del Toro returns to theaters this December with romantic fantasy The Shape of Water. With that film to focus on, he handed the reigns of the sequel to his Pacific Rim over to Steven S. DeKnight, whose prior credits include creating, producing, and writing a host of TV series including Smallville, Spartacus, and Daredevil. DeKnight will be making his directorial debut with the big-budget sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, and at Comic-Con yesterday, it finally debuted its first teaser (watch it above).

The minute-long clip presents itself as a recruitment video for the Jaegers, the titanic man-made robots that humanity constructed in order to combat hordes of monsters rising from beneath the planet’s surface. Culminating with a shot of star John Boyega getting ready for duty as one of the many drivers of the Jaegers — each of which needs two human operators, using a unique symbiotic method. This brief promo makes clear that the mecha-giants are figurative extensions of their drivers, reflected in their idiosyncratic designs and cool names like Gipsy Danger and Striker Eureka.

Even without Del Toro behind the camera, Pacific Rim: Uprising — reportedly set a decade after the events of the original film — promises a larger-than-life action extravaganza when it rampages into theaters on Feb. 23, 2018.

‘The Last Jedi’ Star John Boyega and Director Rian Johnson Share Their Favorite Snoke Theories:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: