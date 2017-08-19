John Boyega confirms Prince William, Prince Harry and Tom Hardy visited set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Looks like we may be seeing some famous faces pop up in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ Well, we might not actually see their faces, but they may be there all the same.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 4, actor John Boyega has confirmed rumours of several notable figures who visited the set of the upcoming eighth instalment in the iconic Lucasfilm saga, who may – or may not – make cameo appearances in the film from director Rian Johnson.

Asked about the rumour that Prince William and Prince Harry had filmed roles in ‘The Last Jedi,’ Boyega joked, “I think they took that scene out,” then added, “I’ve had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images.

“Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I’m tired of dodging it. They were there. Tom Hardy was there too.”

Rumour has it that William and Harry are among the Stormtroopers who confront Boyega’s Finn, Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Benico del Toro’s new character DJ when they infiltrate a secret First Order base.

Tom Hardy’s rumoured cameo sounds rather more colourful; MakingStarWars.net alleged in 2016 that Hardy will also portray a Stormtrooper who recognises Finn, but assumes him to still be part of the First Order, and “slaps him on the ass” to congratulate him being promoted to Resistance infiltrator.

Of course, Boyega has not confirmed that these scenes were shot – but such moments would hardly be without precedent. Famously, Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ as a Stormtrooper (numbered JB-007, of course) on whom Rey uses the Jedi Mind Trick. Simon Pegg also made an uncredited appearance under heavy FX make-up as junkyard owner Unkar Plutt.

If Hardy and the Princes are indeed in the film, they may not be the only notable celebrity cameos in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ as Take That’s Gary Barlow has also revealed that he shot a scene in the film.

See if you can spot them when ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ opens in UK cinemas on 14 December.

