John Boyega beefs up the first Pacific Rim: Uprising poster

John Boyega’s is looking lean and mean in the new poster series just released for forthcoming ‘Pacific Rim’ sequel ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’.

In his full body armour, and with his robot ‘jaeger’ looming behind him, he looks ready to hoof some giant lizards into next week.

And if we’re not very much mistaken, it looks like he’s got a bit of a ‘tache going on, perhaps to add to the military vibe of the whole business.





He’s playing Jake Pentecostt in the movie, the son of Idris Elba’s character Stacker Pentecost in the first movie, helmed by Guillermo Del Toro.

And, of course, on unveiling the new promo, there was some delightful banter between Boyega and his ‘Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill.

You're in Star Trek, too? Congratulations son! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 26, 2017





There’s also a character poster for Scott ‘Son of Clint’ Eastwood’s character, Nate Lambert too, as well as a selection of futuristic schematic type diagrams of the new jaegers, the human-controlled robots which protect civilisation.

The action picks up 10 years after the climactic events of the Battle of the Breach in the first movie, and finds a new generation of Jaeger pilots stepping up to defend the Earth when the Kaiju threat returns.

Also starring Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tuan, and Charlie Day, with Steven S. DeKnight behind the camera, it’s due out in March, 2018.

You may also spot Boyega featuring in a small role in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, out December 14.

