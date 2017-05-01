Joel Edgerton Tries to Safeguard Two Families From a Mystery Menace in 'It Comes At Night' Trailer

Writer/director Trey Edward Shults charted all sorts of unpleasant family dynamics in Krisha, his breakout indie drama, which was one of 2016’s most acclaimed films. For his follow-up, he’ll again explore the fear, lust, and distrust tearing a clan apart in It Comes At Night — although this time, he’ll do it in a clear horror-film vein — as teased in its debut trailer (watch it above).

The movie got a surprise sneak-peek debut at this past weekend’s Overlook Film Festival, where it received a rave reception. It stars Joel Edgerton (Midnight Special, Loving), who along with his wife and son decide to allow a stranger (Girls’ Christopher Abbott) and his family into their remote cabin — despite the fact there’s some unknown threat lurking in the surrounding forest (and world?), and it’s not clear if these visitors are as innocent as they claim. That sets up a paranoid thriller, as the rules laid out by Edgerton’s paterfamilias are broken, and the impenetrable security he’s established begins to break down.

It Comes at Night, also starring Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Carmen Ejogo, debuts in theaters on June 9.

