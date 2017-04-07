Joe Manganiello Addresses His Talks to Play Superman in 'Man of Steel'

Joe Manganiello has been signed to play Deathstroke opposite Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in The Batman for months now. The film has been dogged by uncertainty — thanks to reports of wholesale script rewrites, and Affleck exiting as director in favor of War of the Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves — and Manganiello seems somewhat unsure about his position in the forthcoming saga. Now, in a new interview, he’s revealed that his place in the DC movie universe was almost a far bigger — or should we say super? — one.

On MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Uproxx), Manganiello disclosed that, while he was still working on HBO’s True Blood, he met with Zack Snyder about assuming the Superman mantle in the director’s Man of Steel — a role that ultimately went to Henry Cavill.

“I met with Zack. I had an hour and a half long meeting with Zack, which is what was causing all the trouble.… I went ahead and met with casting, and then they all brought me over to meet Zack. I met the producers, I met with…everybody involved — and then finally sat down with Zack for an hour and a half and had a big conversation about the character and where it was going, et cetera. Then they called the True Blood costume shop for my measurements to build my suit and that’s what caused — that’s when it stopped.”

While he didn’t further explain what caused him to miss out on the high-profile gig, he did suggest that it had something to do with his commitment to True Blood — and he made it clear that the experience was a tough one for him. Nonetheless, he’ll finally get to don a DC costume, albeit on the other side of the good/bad divide, in The Batman — provided that comes to fruition.

