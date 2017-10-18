JJ Abrams: I blame myself if a project is not successful

JJ Abrams has said he blames himself if any project he works on is a flop.

The director said if his work does well he feels the success belongs to everyone, but that he assumes responsibility for failures himself.

Speaking at the Oxford Union, Abrams said: “If a project’s successful, I feel that it’s the success of everyone who worked on it.

“If it isn’t, I always feel I’m to blame.”

The Star Wars film-maker spoke about his life and career at the Union, which has tweeted some of the highlights.

He said of getting into the industry: “I found myself drawn to storytelling as a way of escaping an otherwise unpleasant existence of being other – of not fitting in.”

Abrams also commented on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying he was “repulsed”.

The star said: “Reading the reports on Weinstein, it seems to me to be the most grotesque use of power.

“It’s intimidation. I’m repulsed by it.”

Abrams previously said Weinstein was unlikely to be a “lone operator” in Hollywood.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I admire enormously the women who have come forward, because it must be very difficult… horrific.

“But I think it’s probably something… that he can’t be a lone operator. My guess is that there’s abuse of power in any industry and I’m sure that Hollywood is certainly no exception.”

Dozens of complaints against Weinstein, 65, have emerged in recent days – with actresses Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento among those speaking out.

The movie mogul has “unequivocally denied” all allegations of non-consensual sex through a representative.