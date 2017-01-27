Jimmy Kimmel Quizzes Samuel L. Jackson On His Most Famous Movie Lines

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most charismatic stars, and over the course of his long-running career, he’s amassed a big library of quotable one-liners and speeches made special via his signature delivery. But does he, in fact, remember all the bits of dialogue he’s uttered on screen the way movie fans do? Jimmy Kimmel put him to the test last night — and the results (watch the clip above) showed that the only thing cooler than hearing the actor’s line readings may be seeing what happens when random folks sitting around at L.A.’s Farmer’s Market make them their own.

As confirmed by the clip, not only can Jackson lay claim to some of cinema’s most amusingly awesome lines, but he earns bragging rights for his great memory, as he correctly identifies every single one of his movie quotes in Kimmel’s quiz, which includes choice cuts from Snakes on a Plane, Pulp Fiction, and more. While Jackson is a good sport about this goofy segment, the true stars turn out to be the (mostly) senior citizens who are more than game to deliver Jackson’s foul-mouthed bon mots with gusto.

Given his current role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and his upcoming turn in Kong: Skull Island, Jackson’s collection of memorable movie lines will only just keep expanding in the future. For now, play along with the above clip and see if you can do as well as Jackson himself. P.S. Disregard Jackson’s offhand remark about Leonardo DiCaprio starring in a Scarface remake, which by all accounts isn’t true.

