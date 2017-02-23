Jimmy Kimmel Gets Help Preparing for the Oscars on ‘Ellen’

There’s a lot of pressure on Jimmy Kimmel these days. Besides dealing with false rumors that he plans to retire when his current contract expires in three years, he will be hosting the 89th Academy Awards come Sunday evening. Ellen DeGeneres has hosted the Oscars in the past, so Kimmel had a few questions when he joined Ellen on Thursday.

Kimmel asked, “Had you started writing jokes by this point in the process?” DeGeneres replied, “I had pretty many jokes by now. Yeah.” “OK, so there’s a mistake I made. So I need to start writing jokes is what you’re saying,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also said that he went back and watched DeGeneres host and immediately thought that he wasn’t going to be as good as she’d been, but if she was a 10, he was just hoping that he could be a 7.2.

Kimmel joked about being ready for the Oscars because he has a tuxedo, but DeGeneres had other ideas about how to prepare him for the show. She brought out beauty guru Kym Douglas to give Kimmel a little help. This “help” came in the form of ways to make his skin glow, help his brain to function better, and help him to lose weight fast. In the end, Kimmel was wearing something called a Face Lace, a Head Spa, and Sauna Pants. Yes, those are all real things.

