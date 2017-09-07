Jim Carrey reveals the role which made him 'psychotic'

Let it not be said that Jim Carrey doesn’t put everything into his acting roles.

The ‘Truman Show’ star has revealed that playing the comedian Andy Kaufman in the movie ‘Man On The Moon’ almost drove him to the brink.

Carrey played Kaufman in the 1999 biopic, directed by Milos Forman, and fully immersed himself in the role, never breaking character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he even once conducted a two-hour telephone conversation with director Ron Howard as Kaufman to discuss their next movie ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’, with Howard playing along.

“It was psychotic at times,” Carrey said. “Jim Carrey didn’t exist at that time. Andy actually affected The Grinch as well.

“The true author of the project is Andy and his genius, the fact that he committed so completely to what he did, really made that possible and made it essential for me to lose myself.

“I don’t feel like I made the film at all. I feel like Andy made the film.”

Courtney Love, who played the role of Kaufman’s love interest, the actress Lynne Margulies, in the movie told Howard Stern that Carrey would stuff his clothes with the notoriously strong-smelling Limburger cheese while on set, something that Kaufman also used to do.

Carrey made the comments at the Venice Film Festival, where new movie ‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton’, a documentary about the making of ‘Man On The Moon’, is being premiered.

