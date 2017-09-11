    Jim Carrey gives the weirdest red carpet interview of all time

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Red carpet interviewers be forewarned… Jim Carrey appears to be in a bit of a weird, existential place right now.

    Stopping the actor for a chat at the glitzy Harper’s Bazaar event for New York Fashion Week, Catt Sadler of E! News got a little more than the casual banter she was probably after.

    Things started ominously when he began circling her a number of times, and then went downhill from there.

    “There’s no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am,” he explains.

    (Credit: E! News)

    “I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist. But there’s a wonderful fragrance in the air.”

    After a short while of this less than network-friendly badinage, Sadler’s eyes take on a pleading quality, as if she is, perhaps, praying for it all to end.

    “I mean, you gotta admit it’s pretty meaningless,” Carrey goes on.


    He then barks out a bizarre catchphrase, explains that ‘we’re a field of energy dancing for itself’, before concluding with the bombshell: “We don’t matter. There’s the good news.”

    She was probably hoping he’d just do some funny faces and say ‘alrighty then’. But no. Not today.

    Not today…

    Read More:
    Autumn’s best films that aren’t sequels or remakes
    IT breaking box office records
    New poster for festive horror Better Watch Out