Jim Carrey to face wrongful death trial over ex-girlfriend's suicide

Jim Carrey has failed in his attempt to get a wrongful death lawsuit over his ex-girlfriend’s suicide thrown out of court.

A judge confirmed a trial would go ahead over claims the actor, 55, used his “wealth, influence and celebrity status” to provide the prescription drugs on which Cathriona White, 30, overdosed.

Ms White’s family say Carrey provided the drugs used in her suicide (@littleirishcat/PA) More

The Irish make-up artist’s husband Mark Burton and her mother Brigid Sweetman are suing the Dumb And Dumber star in Los Angeles.

Michael Avenatti, who represents the pair, said: “In light of the court’s recent rulings entirely in our favour, we look forward to the trial in April.

“The public deserves to know the truth.”

Carrey’s lawyer Raymond Boucher had asked Los Angeles Superior Court to strike out the case.

But Judge Deirdre Hill ruled that Carrey should face a jury over the claims of wrongful death and allegations under the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

She also ruled against Carrey’s privacy request and said the jury should hear medical evidence regarding claims that he gave Ms White three sexually transmitted diseases.

Carrey joins mourners in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA) More

Mr Boucher denied that Carrey would now attempt to settle the case, adding: “We are preparing for trial.”

Carrey also dropped a request for Ms Sweetman to put a bond of 372,000 dollars (£290,000) aside to go towards the comedian’s costs if he is successful in fending off the case.

Mr Boucher wrote to the court asking for the request to be dismissed on the basis that Ms Sweetman lacks the means to pay and is ill.

Ms White, from Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, was found dead in her Los Angeles home in September 2015.

Canadian-born Carrey previously dismissed the allegations as “malicious” and “predatory”.

The 20-day trial is due to begin on April 26.