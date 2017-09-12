Jim Carrey explains what he meant in bizarre red carpet interview... sort of

Thanks to remarks made by Jim Carrey on the red carpet at a New York Fashion Week party, we’re now all questioning whether we exist, and whether we matter.

After circling E! News correspondent Catt Sadler a number of times, he remarked on the pointlessness of the event, and in turn, the pointlessness of everything.

“I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist. But there’s a wonderful fragrance in the air,” he said.

“There is no me. There are just things happening. Here’s the thing. It’s not our world. We don’t matter. There’s the good news.”

But speaking to The Wrap in the wake of the interview, he went some way towards clarifying what he was on about.

“As an actor you play characters, and if you go deep enough into those characters, you realize your own character is pretty thin to begin with. You suddenly have this separation and go, ‘Who’s Jim Carrey? Oh, he doesn’t exist actually,’” he said.

“There’s just a relative manifestation of consciousness appearing, and someone gave him a name, a religion, a nationality, and he clustered those together into something that’s supposed to be a personality, and it doesn’t actually exist. None of that stuff, if you drill down, is real.”

He’s not done just yet.

“I believe I got famous so I could let go of fame, and it’s still happening, but not with me,” Carrey went on.

“I’m not a part of it anymore. Dressing happens, doing hair happens, interviewing happens, but it happens without me, without the idea of a ‘me.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s a weird little semantic jump, and it’s not that far, but it’s a universe apart from where most people are.

“I’m not the continuum. There’s no me. It’s just what’s happening. It’s not personal.

“Things are happening, and they’re going to happen whether I attach myself as an ego to it or not. There’s grooves that are cut pretty deep from my entire life. There’s still an energy that wants to be admired and wants to be clever, and there’s still an energy that wants to free people from concern, and now it goes further.

“I want to relate what this is to people so they can also glimpse the abyss! It sounds scary, but it’s not. Everything still happens.”

Phew.

Carrey has been doing the rounds promoting the new documentary ‘Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond’, made by director Chris Smith from footage shot around the making of Milos Forman’s 1999 biopic ‘Man On The Moon’, in which Carrey played late comedian Andy Kaufman.

