Jim Brown, Al Gore Celebrate Lacrosse in 'Spirit Game' Documentary (Exclusive)

In 2015, for the first time ever, the World Box Lacrosse Championships took place in the capital of the Iroquois Confederacy in Onondaga, New York. That setting was significant: Lacrosse was originated by the Iroquois, who refer to it as their “medicine game.” In their documentary Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation, directors Peter Spirer and Peter Baxter present the exciting story of the Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team. Ahead of its late-May theatrical release, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive first look at an excerpt from the film (watch it above), which features interviews with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Super Bowl-winning coach of the NFL’s New England Patriots Bill Belichick, and NFL legend Jim Brown — who, before he became a pro-football great, was a Hall of Fame collegiate lacrosse star.

Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation not only features thrilling non-fiction sports drama, but offers a primer on the long, rich tradition of the sport. In the above scene, visiting players, as well as Gore and Brown, discuss (at a pre-tournament dinner featuring traditional dancing routines) the honor of being able to compete on Onondaga land — and, in Gore’s case, he comes clean that he’s rooting for the Iroquois in their upcoming contests.

Also featuring Oren Lyons and the Thompson Brothers, Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation arrives in theaters on May 26, and then on VOD and iTunes on June 20.

Spirit Game: Pride Of A Nation: Watch the trailer:

