'Jigsaw' Returns to Take Back Halloween in Terrifying Trailer for 'Saw' Sequel (Video)

To kick off Comic-Con in gruesome fashion, Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for Jigsaw, the eighth film in the never-ending Saw franchise.

The upcoming sequel, which arrives seven years after 2010’s Saw 3D, comes from Daybreakers filmmakers Michael and Peter Spierig, and looks to be a return to terrifying form following the last few entires, which were poorly received by critics. (Saw 3D boasts a woeful 9 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.)

Also Read: 'Leatherface': Watch the Bloody, Violent First Trailer for 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Prequel (Video)

The Jigsaw trailer showcases more elaborate death traps and teases the return of the titular villain (or a copycat), who takes sadistic pleasure in pitting his victims against each other. Tobin Bell, who played the baddie but died in Saw III, isn’t listed in the official credits.

All seven previous Saw films have a combined worldwide box-office gross upwards of $870 million on a combined budget of roughly $67 million — meaning they’re extremely profitable.

Jigsaw stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. The film is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger and is produced by Oren Koules, Mark Burg, and Greg Hoffman.

Lionsgate opens it just in time for Halloween on Oct. 27.

Watch the trailer above.

Related stories from TheWrap: