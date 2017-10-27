Jigsaw gets completely dismembered by critics

The first reviews for ‘Jigsaw’ are in.

And it’s not looking good.

Jigsaw is back, apparently, in the latest ‘Saw’ sequel. But long-time fans will know that something’s not quite right. After all, we saw John Kramer (the original Jigsaw) die during the events of ‘Saw III’.

But with a string of new murders, the body parts are flying in true Jigsaw-style. Has the infamous killer returned to wreak havoc once more? The police aren’t entirely convinced.

And the critics aren’t sold on it, either.

Currently, ‘Jigsaw’ has scored a mediocre 44% over at Rotten Tomatoes, based on 16 reviews. Sure, it’s still done better than some recent offerings *cough* ‘The Snowman’ *cough*

But that’s not saying much.

Here’s our round-up of the worst ‘Jigsaw’ reviews:

The Guardian – Cath Clarke

2/5

“Tobin Bell’s pious pain-merchant is dredged back up for Halloween in a limb-lopping retread that restores a welcome simplicity but reeks of an easy payday,” says The Guardian. “To their credit, brothers Michael and Peter Spierig – joint directors and newcomers to the franchise – have reset Saw to factory settings, mostly dispensing with the self-involved franchise mythology and nonsensical, convoluted plotting that bogged down the later films. They stick with the core Saw values of zero laughs, one-dimensional characterisation, bland acting and a ta-da twist at the end.”

“Jigsaw feels somewhat tamer than earlier Saw films, its serrated edges less sharp. Or perhaps some us watching have developed thicker-skins, and seeing a human head sliced like a pizza by lasers just doesn’t have the effect it used to.”

“Why drag the franchise back now? The screamingly obvious answer is sheer cash-grab cynicism. Or perhaps it’s to cater to the generation of kids who’ve grown up riding the Saw-themed roller coaster at Thorpe Park. Either way, it’s depressing.”

Forbes – Scott Mendelson

3/10

“Jigsaw is another low point in a horror franchise that should have stayed dead after the surprisingly terrific Saw VI,” says Forbes. “Sure, it’s a kick hearing that theme music again, the picture quickly folds into just being another generic Saw film, but lacking the gritty texture and often goofy characters that have helped make this continuity-drenched franchise such a quirky kick.”

“It even lacks the grotesquely offensive imagery and over-the-top action that made the otherwise awful Saw 3D vaguely watchable for fans. While it is a sequel to the prior seven pictures, it is stand-alone enough that you don’t need to have seen the prior installments. Of course, if this is your first Saw movie, I can’t imagine you wanting to check out the prior installments.”

“Jigsaw is a boring sequel which offers no new commentary or context for its franchise.”

The Wrap – Kyle Turner

