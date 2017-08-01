Jessica Lange Says ‘King Kong’ Role Was ‘Such a Fluke’

Actress Jessica Lange recently spoke to AARP about her life and career. During the interview, she revealed a surprising fact about her 1976 starring role as Fay Wray in King Kong.

“Getting cast in the Fay Wray role was such a fluke,” said Lange. “I was just back from Paris, and all skin and bones with a white Afro, and they took one look at me and said, ‘She’s not right.‘’’

She went on to say, “By the time I left [MGM], I had the part. I had no idea how big the movie was, or that coming out of it I wouldn’t be taken seriously.”

The film was not well received and was considered a flop at the time. Lange didn’t act in a film for three years. During that time, she took acting classes, determined to hone her craft.

Her training paid off when she won an Oscar six years later for her role in Tootsie — which, she said, “turned out to be the best film I ever made.”

Lange now has two Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony Award — and she will always have Kong.

