Jessica Chastain praises friend speaking out about alleged Weinstein harassment

Jessica Chastain has praised her friend and co-star Jess Weixler as a “warrior” after she thanked a network of actresses for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein.

Weixler starred opposite Chastain in The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

The actress, who is best known for her role as investigator Robyn Burdine in The Good Wife, alleges there were “several years” when Weinstein propositioned her.

In a post on Instagram next to a newspaper front page bearing a photograph of her with Chastain and Weinstein, Weixler wrote: “I’ll say I am very grateful I was warned. I had multiple women protecting me with stories.

“There were several years of Harvey propositioning me, combined with requests for meetings about scripts, and talk of what directors he could introduce me to. Thank goodness I heard enough not to go.

“Grabbing my arm at crowded parties and telling me my fiancé wasn’t invited to be at Cannes when we were there promoting Rigby. Being told he wouldn’t be able to get into events if he came.

“The accounts I’ve heard of what happened to others are devastating. In a time when the press killed stories and DAs ignored evidence, there was an underground network of women protecting women.

“And I’m just so grateful to the women who warned and protected me.”

Chastain shared the post and wrote: “Much love to you sister. Thank you for sharing your story with the world. You are a warrior.”

Thank God for social media. #Weinstein couldn't kill this wave of warriors working to keep this story alive. This has been very painful. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 11, 2017

