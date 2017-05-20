Jessica Chastain cast as Ingrid Bergman in biopic

One of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation is set to portray one of the best-loved film icons of all time.

Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain is set to take the title role in ‘Seducing Ingrid Bergman,’ an adaptation of the 2012 novel by Chris Greenhalgh, based on the true story of a love affair between the famed actress and the war photographer Robert Capa.

The novel has been adapted for the screen by Arash Amal (also writer of upcoming Sylvester Stallone/Jackie Chan collaboration ‘Ex-Baghdad’), and Chastain will produce, but no director or other cast members have been announced at present. Director James Mangold (‘Logan’) had been attached to the project when it was first in development in 2013.

Bergman and Capa’s illicit romance began in France in 1945, and continued in Hollywood against the backdrop of the McCarthy communist witch hunts, all whilst the actress was married, but all prior to her more scandalous affair with – and ultimately marriage to – director Roberto Rossellini.

Ingrid Bergman in 1942 classic 'Casablanca' (credit: Warner Bros)

Best remembered today for her role in ‘Casablanca,’ Bergman is one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time, and among the most decorated by the Academy, having been awarded two Best Actress Oscars for ‘Gaslight’ and ‘Anastasia,’ and one Best Supporting Actress Oscar for ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ She died in 1982.

Chastain, meanwhile, is a two-time Oscar nominee for her roles in ‘The Help’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ and is currently serving on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, where ‘Seducing Ingrid Bergman’ was announced.

