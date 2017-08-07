Jessica Alba loses second dog in two weeks

Jessica Alba is grieving the passing of two dogs.

Jessica Alba has said she has had a “rough” time after losing two of her beloved dogs in two weeks.

The Hollywood actress – who is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren – posted a message on Instagram saying that her pet pooch Bowie had passed away.

It comes less than a fortnight after Alba lost another dog, Sid.

She shared several pictures of Bowie on Instagram and wrote: “Came home to a dog less home – our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders.

“It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”

At the end of July, Alba marked Sid’s death by posting on the picture sharing site.

She posted a picture of the dog sitting on a chair and said: “Our sweet Sid passed this morning.

“She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey.

“She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden.

“She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sidders. RIP.”